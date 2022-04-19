Tickets will go on sale on 4/20 for Outside Lands 2022, as the festival announces a lineup including Green Day, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, and a whole bunch more.

If you're too old or music-unaware to know how to pronounce the name of pop star SZA (It’s SIZZ-a), you might be surprised to find that SZA will be one of the headliners for Outside Lands 2022, sharing the main stage with local legends Green Day and the face-tattooed Post Malone. The three-day Golden Gate Park festival will return to its normal early August iteration (August 5-7, 2022).

Moreover, tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20. That’s 4/20! They didn’t work a 69 into there, but still… nice.

Other notables on the bill include Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, and Mitski. And they’ve also booked Pussy Riot! Take that, Putin!

Wednesday's sale will only offer three-day passes rather than single-day passes. Your standard three-day general admission pass will go for $399, a three-day is $799 and the super-luxe Golden Gate Club passes are $4,699.

There is also a ‘payment plan’ deal. According to a press release, “Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down for GA and $199 down for VIP, each with two additional payments.”

So we’re not getting Lil Nas X or Harry Styles, but it's still a pretty good lineup. Kim Petras! Polo & Pan! Weezer! Also, the SOMA Tent (the dance tent) will be back this year, and you (probably) won't have to wait for hours to get your vaxx card checked — though it was so popular last year that by Day 2 there was a huge wait just to get inside due to capacity limits.

The full roster for Outside Lands 2022 is listed below:



Green Day

Post Malone

SZA

Jack Harlow

Weezer

Phoebe Bridgers

Illenium

Lil Uzi Vert

Kali Uchis

Disclosure

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Anitta

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod

L’Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre’ Amani



Image: Top Photo: Courtesy of Alive Coverage via Grandstand Media