Tickets will go on sale on 4/20 for Outside Lands 2022, as the festival announces a lineup including Green Day, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, and a whole bunch more.
If you're too old or music-unaware to know how to pronounce the name of pop star SZA (It’s SIZZ-a), you might be surprised to find that SZA will be one of the headliners for Outside Lands 2022, sharing the main stage with local legends Green Day and the face-tattooed Post Malone. The three-day Golden Gate Park festival will return to its normal early August iteration (August 5-7, 2022).
Moreover, tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20. That’s 4/20! They didn’t work a 69 into there, but still… nice.
Other notables on the bill include Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, and Mitski. And they’ve also booked Pussy Riot! Take that, Putin!
Wednesday's sale will only offer three-day passes rather than single-day passes. Your standard three-day general admission pass will go for $399, a three-day is $799 and the super-luxe Golden Gate Club passes are $4,699.
There is also a ‘payment plan’ deal. According to a press release, “Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down for GA and $199 down for VIP, each with two additional payments.”
So we’re not getting Lil Nas X or Harry Styles, but it's still a pretty good lineup. Kim Petras! Polo & Pan! Weezer! Also, the SOMA Tent (the dance tent) will be back this year, and you (probably) won't have to wait for hours to get your vaxx card checked — though it was so popular last year that by Day 2 there was a huge wait just to get inside due to capacity limits.
The full roster for Outside Lands 2022 is listed below:
Green Day
Post Malone
SZA
Jack Harlow
Weezer
Phoebe Bridgers
Illenium
Lil Uzi Vert
Kali Uchis
Disclosure
Mitski
Polo & Pan
Anitta
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marías
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L’Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre’ Amani
Image: Top Photo: Courtesy of Alive Coverage via Grandstand Media