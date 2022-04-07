A homicide occurred early this morning a block away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the SFPD reports they were called to the area of 24th Street and Potrero Avenue following a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a 45-year-old man with stab wounds that would prove fatal.

First responders rendered aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the stabbing is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

This was San Francisco's 13th homicide of the year, following a shooting that killed two young men in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson