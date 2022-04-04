A Sunday afternoon shooting near a playground in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood has left two victims dead, and two others injured, and the gunman remains at large.

As KPIX reports, all four men who were shot were still alive when police arrived on the scene outside Alice Chalmers Playground at 4:39 p.m., but two later died at the hospital. The other two victims reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue. As the Chronicle reports, the SFPD has not provided any details about the shooting, but they are reportedly looking for a gunman who fled in a vehicle.

Supervisor Ahsha Safai tweeted on Sunday, "I am 100% committed to making sure our community is safe. This is another act of senseless gun violence," and he added, "My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

This shooting follows on another fatal shooting in the city on Friday, near 3rd and Palou in the Bayview neighborhood. This brings San Francisco's homicide count for the year up to 12, up from 9 just last week.

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.