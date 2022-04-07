A Napa-based naturopathic doctor took matters a little too far in her homeopathic advice to patients about COVID-19, both discouraging them from getting "toxic" vaccines and duping them into taking pellets she claimed would provide lifelong immunity from the virus.

It's hard to believe that there was anyone up in Napa paying this woman for bullshit vaccine pellets. But the COVID/vaccine skepticism — as we well know — pervades both the far right and the far left, with the lefties of the North Bay long being famous for not wanting to vaccinate their kids against measles.

On Wednesday, Dr. Juli Mazi pleaded guilty in federal court to scheming to sell "homeoprophylaxis" immunization pellets and for falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards. Mazi was originally arrested last July at her naturopathic practice in Napa, after multiple patients cooperated with federal investigators and provided documentation of Mazi's asinine and dangerous claims. Mazi was peddling a $243 package of "immunization" pellets — which reportedly made some patients feel sick — that came along with blank or partially filled-out vaccine cards showing that the patient had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"Homeoprophylaxis or HP is the use of homeopathic nosodes to induce immunity. It has a history of over 200 years of very effective and safe use," Mazi wrote in printed materials for patients receiving the pellets. "HP uses the same underlying theory as vaccination, where introducing a very minute amount of this disease into the body creates immunity... Vaccines are injected, so they actually require some of their toxic ingredients to grab the attention of the immune system (as we know, many of those toxins are actually immune suppressive). HP is introduced through the oral cavity, which automatically flags the immune system's attention, inducing immunity without the need for any toxic adjuvants."

Cooperating patients told the feds that Mazi admitted her fake vaccine cards were not quite kosher, but that this bending of the law was worth it to avoid toxic adjuvants, or something.

More than 200 people got fake vaccine cards from Mazi in 2021, and between January 2020 and May 2021 she raked in over $220,000 according to records from her Square account. And in addition to the COVID stuff, investigators found evidence that Mazi had previously been selling fake immunization records for schoolchildren with anti-vaxxer parents up in Ukiah, and possibly elsewhere.

"This doctor violated the public’s trust and reliance on health care professionals – during a time when integrity was needed most,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a statement. “Instead of providing sage information and guidance, Mazi profited from peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations."

"Juli Mazi has admitted that she engaged in a scheme to sell fake health care records to her customers,” said U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds in a statement. “Mazi made profits by selling false immunization cards she knew would be used to mislead schools into believing students had been immunized from childhood illnesses as required by law. Mazi also sold fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards suggesting she administered the Moderna vaccine to her customers when, in fact, she had not. Mazi’s fake health care records scheme endangered the health and well-being of students and the general public at a time when confidence in our public health system is of critical importance."

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, brother of retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, accepted Mazi's plea and scheduled her for sentencing on July 29. Mazi faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the wire fraud charge, and a max of five years for making false statements. Each count also comes with a potential fine of $250,000.

