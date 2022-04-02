SF police responded to a call about an apparent shooting around 1:20 p.m. Friday near 3rd Street and Palou Avenue. On arriving, officers located two young men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital — where one later died of his injuries.

According to ABC7, SFPD officers found a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting. Paramedics were called while police offered medical assistance; each of the men was transported to a nearby hospital — where the younger individual eventually died.

A second victim, the 29-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, according to police. As of publishing, no arrests in relation to the two shootings have been made; investigators have already marked several bullet casings in front of the Naughty Boy clothing store on 3rd Street.

SFPD's homicide department is leading an investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Related: Murder and Attempted Murder Charges Filed In Oakland Gas Station Shooting

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Imags/Kali9