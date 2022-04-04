- There's another heat wave coming this week, with the warmest temperatures coming on Wednesday and Thursday. [Chronicle]
- Airlines canceled over 3,500 flights over the weekend, blaming weather in the Southeast, a technology issue, and air traffic control delays. [Associated Press]
- Ron Conway is among the wealthy tech investors pouring money into the campaign to recall SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin, though there is also some tech money coming in to the campaign against the recall. [Chronicle]
- Three people were injured in two separate shootings in East Oakland between Saturday night and Sunday morning. [East Bay Times]
- A 49-year-old homeless man is suing the city of San Rafael claiming that the city-sanctioned encampment he's been living, under the 101 freeway, has caused hearing loss and put his health at risk. [East Bay Times]
- As Spring Break ends, San Francisco elementary school students are all shedding their masks today. [CBS SF]
- ICYMI, the Warriors have officially clinched their first playoff spot since 2019. [CBS SF]
Photo: Sebastian Gabriel