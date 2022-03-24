- The man who was found shot dead in the middle of Taylor Blvd. in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon may have been the victim of a road-rage incident. Witnesses describe seeing two cars speeding in a 25-mph zone, and one car cut the other off just prior to one driver pulling out a gun, and no arrest has been made. [KTVU]
- A house fire in Vallejo on Wednesday killed an 81-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter as well as their dog, while a third person was rescued and survived. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night at a home in Guerneville — the second homicide in the Guerneville/Monte Rio area in a month. [NBC Bay Area]
- Hundreds of San Francisco city workers and union members marched down Market Street Wednesday to protest the fact that the city has 3,800 job openings and multiple departments are chronically understaffed. [CBS SF]
- Dr. Monica Ghandi contends that you do not need a fourth shot (or second booster) of an mRNA COVID vaccine unless you are over 65 or immunocompromised, but perhaps more targeted vaccines, or future inactive-whole-virus vaccines will come along that we will all want. [Chronicle]
- Alaska Airlines is planning to relocate all of its gates from Terminal 2 at SFO to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 in 2024, making it in closer proximity with American, with whom the airline is now partnered. [SF Business Times]
- The city of Santa Clara’s former city manager, Deanna Santana, stands to get a full year's salary with benefits as severance, which is equivalent to $765,152. [Mercury News]
Photo: Google Streetview