- There continues to be back-and-forth between Governor Gavin Newsom and the CA legislature about how to compensate Californians for exorbitant gas prices. Newsom's latest proposal would be $400 debit cards mailed to every registered vehicle owner, with a max of $800 for multiple-vehicle owners. [Chronicle]
- It looks like a couple of the grass fires yesterday in the East Bay were acts of arson. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced the arrests today of two suspected arsonists who they say set three separate fires in the county over 48 hours. [CBS SF]
- Madeline Albright, the first woman to serve as Secretary of State and a respected analyst of foreign affairs, has died at age 84. The cause was cancer. Read the opinion piece here that she wrote just a few weeks ago about Vladimir Putin's "historic mistake" in Ukraine. [New York Times]
- Police in Pleasanton arrested two carjacking suspects believed to be involved in a home break-in who fled on foot after a police chase ended in a crash. [NBC Bay Area]
- So far, it doesn't look like London Breed's junket and PR tour in Europe has generated any press coverage across the pond. [Examiner]
- A portion of Taylor Boulevard in Lafayette was closed for a police investigation after the discovery of a body in the area, apparently the victim of a gunshot wound. [KTVU]
- A fifth employee, a cook, at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin has been accused in a widening sex-abuse scandal involving incarcerated women at the facility. [KTVU]
- Ahead of another potentially smoky fire season, San Francisco officials are scrambling to set up "Clean Air Centers" in libraries, schools, and other buildings, which will be outfitted with advanced air filtration systems and provide breathing spaces for vulnerable communities. [Examiner]
Top image: Frank Chu lives! Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist