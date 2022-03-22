- Patricia Guerrero has been confirmed as the first Latina justice on the California Supreme Court. The current 4th District Court of Appeals justice, now a state Supreme Court justice, is an Imperial Valley native, who started as a grocery store employee, did her undergrad at UC Berkeley and got her law degree from Stanford, and later served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California. [Bloomberg Law]
- Karl the Fog could someday help end the state’s drought, as the SFPUC is harvesting fog into usable water. An SFPUC pilot program is experimenting with hydropanels that extract water from the fog, and while the two hydropanels currently in use are producing only about a gallon per day, the technology clearly has game-changing potential. [SF Examiner]
- Continuing an odd trend where powerful, non-elected Democrats like Barack Obama and First Gentleman Douh Emhoff recently got COVID-19, former Dem nominee Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she too has contracted the virus. Clinton seems in good spirits, says “Bill tested negative and is feeling fine,” and is asking for movie recommendations. [@HillaryClinton via Twitter]
- Very vocal Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for cursing at an official while arguing a technical foul call, which got him ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Spurs, but he’s still expected to play Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. [ESPN]
- Wine country is using TikTok to attempt to appeal to younger buyers, turning to “influencers” on the platform even though alcohol sales are not legal on TikTok. [Chronicle]
- PBS’ Frontline has a 90-minute Nancy Pelosi documentary called Pelosi’s Power premiering at 9 p.m. tonight on KQED, and it will then be free on Youtube, and there is a six-minute preview covering her movements during the January 6 insurrection. [PBS]
Image: @jespr via Unsplash