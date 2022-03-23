- Multiple temperature records were toppled yesterday around the Bay, including a 107-year-old record of 83 degrees in San Jose, set in 1915. It hit 84 in San Jose on Tuesday, and a 14-year-old record 73 degrees at SFO was toppled as well when it hit 82 at the airport. [CBS SF]
- The hot temps, which are expected to repeat again today, are fueling fears of wildfires, and several grass fires were reported Tuesday. Small fires broke out in Fairfield and Bay Point near roadways on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- An uninhabited island in the Delta, Kimball Island, near Rio Vista, has been on fire since Tuesday night, and a decision was made not to launch a firefight because there are no structures to save. [CBS SF]
A wildfire continued to smolder and release a smoke plume early Wednesday on a small, uninhabited island nestled in the San Joaquin Delta. https://t.co/IieBPurKAG— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) March 23, 2022
- Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person in the course of "handling a domestic situation" in Discovery Bay on Tuesday night. [East Bay Times]
- A driver in Oakland slammed into two parked cars this morning, rolled over their own car onto its side, and then fled the scene. [KTVU]
- The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to terminate its
"sister country" relationship with Russia. [CBS SF]
- Senator Lindsey Graham has continued having a meltdown Wednesday during the Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. [New York Times]