At roughly 5 a.m. Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a minor earthquake close to Corralitos, California that was first rated at 3.9M before being downgraded to 3.6M — still making it one of the most significant tremors to hit near Santa Cruz this year.

USGS documented the minor quake— a type of tremor that measures between 3.0M and 3.9M in strength, rarely causing any significant damage — this morning, which had its epicenter roughly 2.5 miles from Corralitos, California; accounts of "light shaking" describe as far away as Hayward and San Jose. This comparatively small earthquake comes just two weeks after a preliminary 3.4M quake was recorded near Pinnacles Park that also caused "light shaking" felt dozens of miles away.

Fire service vehicles in San Mateo County have been parked outside as a precaution following the #earthquake just north of Watsonville. https://t.co/8yJ06Fepgn pic.twitter.com/zGeMFw2IZN — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 19, 2022

As a safety measure, the Santa Cruz Fire Department have parked its fire engines outside shortly after the tremor was felt.

"CAL FIRE CZU has implemented our Damage Assessment Procedure for fire stations in Santa Cruz County," tweeted CAL FIRE CZU. "That means we park all vehicles outside and do building damage assessments."

If you felt the tremor, feel free to report said shaking to USGS at earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage.

Related: 6.2M Earthquake Strikes Off Humboldt Coast, Felt In Parts of Bay Area [2021]

Photo: Screenshot via USGS