- Two SF fire trucks — fire engines #16 and #38 — collided with each other at the intersection of Laguna and Lombard streets Friday afternoon. The pair of fire engines were responding to a structure fire at the time of the collision, which caused traffic delays in the Marina District; there were no injuries reported, and the incident remains under investigation, per the San Francisco Fire Department. [Twitter]
- The sexual predator in the infamous Vallejo “Gone Girl” kidnapping was sentenced to an additional 31 years in state prison. Matthew Muller, who sexually assaulted a Vallejo woman kidnapped from her home in what local police initially believed was a hoax, is already serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes; he was sentenced to 31 more years inside the state prison in the Solano County Superior Court Friday after pleading no contest to "two counts of forcible rape" of Denise Huskins — the woman who was dragged from her Vallejo home in 2015. [KPIX]
- Looks like Saturday's smattering of light rain will continue on and off until about 5 p.m. today. [Weather.com]
- The owners of La Ciccia in Noe Valley have decided to sell the business to a South Bay restaurant group, a decision spurred by a mixture of "COVID fatigue, an overdue foot surgery, and an ailing parent." [Hoodline]
- California is now expected to drop its requirement for attendees to show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test to enter indoor mega-events — gatherings of 1,000 or more — on April 1. [NBC Bay Area]
- Here's your reminder that about 14 species of tree kangaroos are known to science (and might serve as a cornerstone animal in rainforest conservation efforts in New Guinea). [Mongabay]
- Today's round of AP photos shedding a light on the Ukraine war includes a glimpse into apartments reduced to rubble, children playing in sandboxes surrounded by carnage, and a weeping Zinaida Pivtsova — a 75-year-old woman who fled the war in Ukraine and is now taking refuge inside a sports stadium of a high school in southeastern Poland. [Associated Press]
