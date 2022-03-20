- After filling the skies above Santa Clara County with thick smoke Friday, the massive blaze at a vacant commercial building in Campbell has been officially put out. With help from a construction crew (and some light rain), Santa Clara County firefighters Saturday afternoon were put out Friday's fire that engulfed a vacant 72,000-square-foot office building in Campbell, which is now being investigated as a possible arson; firefighters will remain on-site for at least the next few days to ensure the hot spots have been fully extinguished and to continue the investigation into the fire's origins. [KPIX]
- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Oakland sideshow. Oakland police responded to reports of a person injured by a roadway just before 3 a.m. in the area of 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880... where some "500 to 600 vehicles" were blocking traffic lanes; police found a victim who was suffering from a described "massive trauma" to his body — which, after being transported to a nearby hospital, it was discovered they also had an apparent gunshot wound that would later prove fatal. [NBC Bay Area]
- ICYMI: Bar Comal — the popular eatery near Lake Merritt beloved for its Mexican-inspired bar food — started serving brunch this weekend. [Hoodline]
- Brace yourself for Bay Area temperatures to spike tomorrow through Wednesday, which could see certain parts of the East Bay and South Bay hit 80-degree temperatures. [Twitter]
- The City of Berkeley could remove certain occupancy limits on tall buildings downtown — and provide quicker approval for small apartments in most neighborhoods — as it explores fixing certain zoning issues. [Berkeleyside]
- Russian military forces have bombed an art school in Mariupol that reportedly housed 400 Ukrainians at the time of the shelling. [Associated Press]
- A sizable amount of the world's fertilizers used for agriculture are stored/produced in both Russia and Ukraine... leaving the world on the brink of a looming food-shortage crisis. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/GMA