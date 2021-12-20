A 6.2M earthquake struck at 12:10 p.m. PT, with an epicenter in the Pacific at a depth of 9.3 km, 38 km west of Petrolia, in Humboldt County. And shaking was felt in many parts of the Bay Area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had an initial magnitude of 6.2, though that may be adjusted.

KRON4 reports that a resident of San Francisco's Sunset District called in a report of feeling some shaking, over 100 miles south of the epicenter. And a KRON4 employee also felt the quake in Emeryville.

And Twitter, per usual, was above with reports.

More significant shaking was felt in Ferndale, and areas west of Trinity National Forest in Humboldt County, according to the USGS Shake Map.

Let this once again be a reminder to all to stop procrastinating and put together your go bags and earthquake kits!