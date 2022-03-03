San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the Mission District.

As Mission Local reports, police responded to the 1800 block of Mission, between 14th and 15th streets — the same block as the Armory — at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. There they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Officers rendered aid and summoned an ambulance, and the victim later died at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

No arrests have been made in the incident, and the SFPD is continuing to investigate.

This is San Francisco's seventh homicide of the year, with the last occurring three weeks ago at the Civic Center BART station.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or you can text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Photo: Google