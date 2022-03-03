- Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, is reportedly on fire after heavy Russian shelling, and boy does that sound not good. News organizations are now confirming this independently, after multiple matching accounts from different Ukrainian authorities, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was "aware of reports of shelling" at the power plant. [Reuters]
- San Francisco has formed a local chapter of Ben’s Friends, a recovery and sobriety support group specifically for people working in the food and beverage industry. The new SF chapter meets Sunday at Noon on the top floor of Che Fico Alimentari at Divisadero and McAllister Streets. [Examiner]
- Elon Musk is starting unprovoked an Twitter beef with the United Auto Workers, challenging them to try to unionize his Tesla plants, because he thinks their defeat would be a glorious victory for the billionaire inheritee class. A Gene Simmons Twitter provocation begat an Elon Musk Twitter provocation at the United Auto Workers, apparently it’s all because the aforementioned wealthy adult children are mad that Joe Biden didn’t mention Tesla in his State of the Union address. [CNN]
- Former AD-17 candidate Bilal Mahmood has endorsed Matt Haney in that upcoming April 19 runoff election, potentially significant, since Mahmood won 22% of the vote in the primary. [Chronicle]
- A man on a scooter was struck and killed early Wednesday morning at Harrison and 22nd Streets. [KPIX]
- Blumen, the Castro’s Market Street floral art studio that does those breathtaking window displays, will close permanently at the end of the month. [Hoodline]
Image: Cameron Earl via Unsplash