- The San Francisco Unified School District has sent preliminary layoff notices to some 400 employees, including 150 credentialed teachers. The school board will vote Tuesday on how wide the job cuts — first discussed last fall — will be to close a $125 million budget gap. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was struck and killed Saturday night on the Marin approach to the Richmond Bridge in a possible hit-and-run. CHP believes the man was the driver of a Nissan Murano that struck a concrete barrier in the westbound lanes of I-580, and he had possibly crossed into the eastbound lane on foot. [Marin IJ / Chronicle]
- A second hit-and-run collision, this one non-fatal but with injuries, occurred on northbound 101 in Marin County on Monday evening, this time involving a black BMW 3 Series near the Alexander Avenue exit, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge. [Bay City News]
- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, which has been fending off criticisms about in-custody deaths, is investigating another in-custody death of a jail inmate in Milpitas on Sunday night. [KRON4]
- There was a car caravan through Oakland on Monday to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X. [CBS SF]
- A 58-year-old Napa man is being treated for severe injuries after being shot in the face on Friday night on Highway 29 under unexplained but possibly random circumstances, and a 43-year-old suspect has been arrested for attempted murder. [KRON4]
- Home prices have jumped 50% since December 2019 in one Marin County neighborhood: Bel Marin Keys, which features a lot of waterfront in southeastern Novato. [Chronicle]
- There was a reported outage on Slack Tuesday morning, leading to a lot of back-ad-forth shade about Slack vs. Microsoft Teams on Twitter.
Photo: Michael Yung
