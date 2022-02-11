One individual was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night on the train platform at BART's Civic Center Station, and BART Police officers who happened to be in the station immediately arrested the suspected shooter.

It's not clear how many people were present at the time of the shooting, but BART officials said the victim was shot at 8:37 p.m. following a fight with another man. That other man, who was booked into county jail Friday morning, has been identified as 24-year-old Shane Holman.

"The shooting and arrest occurred at the Civic Center platform," BART said in a release. "The yet-to-be-identified male victim was alone and on the escalator heading down to the platform. The male suspect came running behind him on the escalator and, once at the platform, shot the victim with a handgun."

Six officers from BART Police reportedly responded to the incident within one minute, BART says.

"BART Police has full time presence during all operating hours at Civic Center Station, what we call a fixed post," the statement says. "Immediately following the shooting, two officers assigned to ride trains and walk platforms stepped off the train at Civic Center Station. They immediately took the suspect, Shane Holman... into custody while other officers were rendering CPR to the victim."

A witness on the platform, per KTVU, said she heard arguing followed by the gunshot, and then she saw the gun sliding across the platform.

Civic Center Station was temporarily closed following the incident — and ABC 7 notes that BART faced significant crowds Thursday night after the Warriors game let out at Chase Center.

A motive for the shooting has not been reported.

This was San Francisco's sixth homicide of the year, and the fifth had occurred earlier on Thursday in the Outer Sunset.

