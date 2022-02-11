- A new report finds the dominant source for fentanyl in the U.S. is Mexico. Mexican cartels are moving lots of fentanyl across the border, the report says, and they're increasingly employing the U.S. Postal Service to ship the drug. [KRON4]
- The drama surrounding a homeless encampment in Sausalito's Marinship Park continues, after explosions and a fire on Wednesday night. The city declared a state of emergency on Thursday following the incident, which came as unhoused residents were being relocated from a lawn area to tents on a tennis court due to "fecal contamination." [KTVU / Bay Area News Group]
- Cal Fire is bracing for a possible early start to fire season. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland City Council is taking a big vote next week to certify the environmental review of the A's Howard Terminal project, which could bring the city and the A's closer to an agreement about the proposed $12 billion stadium development. [Chronicle]
- Sonoma County has lifted its Omicron-related capacity caps on indoor and outdoor gatherings. [NBC Bay Area]
- The California Supreme Court has denied an appeal bid by Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, who has been trying to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's denial of her parole. [Associated Press]
- Berkeley's Cheese Board Collective, these days only open three days a week for three hours each day, was rated #1 on Yelp's "100 Place for Pizza" in the country. [KTVU]
Photo: Cedric Letsch