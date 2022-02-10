A man was found dead in an SUV on the Great Highway early Thursday morning following a shootout nearby on Irving Street.

The shoutout happened just before 1 a.m. according to the SFPD, on the 4600 block of Irving Street. As KPIX reports, arriving officers found a man at the scene where shots were reportedly fired suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury.

Shortly thereafter, police received word of a stationary vehicle on the Great Highway near Skyline Boulevard. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After aid was rendered at the scene, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

KTVU reports that the second man's car, a black SUV, had an Ohio license plate, and was later towed from the scene. KRON4 reports that the car's driver's side window was shattered, and investigators believe the second man drove away from the scene on Irving Street after being shot.

FATAL SHOOTING: One person is dead after being shot on the Great Highway in San Francisco. https://t.co/ApESJdwjTE — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 10, 2022

The first man was subsequently arrested for the shooting at the hospital.

This is San Francisco's fifth homicide of 2022.