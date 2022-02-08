A suspect has been arrested in connection with last Monday's fatal stabbing on Potrero Avenue that took the life of a 27-year-old man.

The stabbing happened after midnight, on the morning of January 31, and SFPD officers responded to the 500 block of Potrero Avenue (near Mariposa) to find the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Frank Chavez.

Chavez was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he ultimately died two days later.

On Friday, San Francisco police made an arrest in the East Bay, as KPIX is reporting. Officers located and arrested 28-year-old Eugenio Corleto in Hayward, and he has been charged with homicide. He is being held in San Francisco County Jail.

Corleto was reportedly located on Friday morning on the 25000 block Clawiter Road in Hayward, after police identified him as the prime suspect in the case.

This is San Francisco's fourth homicide of 2022.

The previous homicide also happened in the Mission District and was also a stabbing. In that January 21 incident, a male victim was fatally stabbed in the course of a bar fight at Club 26 Mix on Mission Street near 26th.

While an arrest has been made the case is still an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

