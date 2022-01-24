A 40-year-old man was killed in the Mission District Friday morning, and the SFPD is investigating it as a homicide.

There are very few details that have been released so far in the case, including the manner of death. But as KPIX reports, the male victim was found suffering from unspecified injuries on the 3000 block of Mission Street around 11:50 a.m. Friday. That block runs between 26th Street and Cesar Chavez Street.

No arrests have been made, and further information about potential suspects has not been shared.

This is potentially San Francisco's third homicide of the year, logged in the third week of the year.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

