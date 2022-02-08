- San Francisco teenager Eileen Gu, competing for China, took home Olympic gold on Monday in the women’s big air freestyle ski-jump competition. Gu, who grew up skiing in Tahoe, began competing on the Chinese team in 2019, and often dodges questions about whether she remains a U.S. citizen — which the Chinese would not typically allow for an Olympic athlete. [CNN]
- A woman fatally struck by a garbage truck in San Jose last week has been identified as 63-year-old Gina Kay Cunningham of San Jose. Cunningham was reportedly taking out her trash and stepped in front of the truck in the driver's blind spot. [Mercury News]
- A body was found Monday afternoon in the marshland of Martin Luther King Regional Shoreline Park in Oakland. [CBS SF]
- The BART station in Orinda reopened around 7:30 p.m. Monday after being closed for a couple of hours when a person was fatally struck by a train. [ABC7]
- California's COVID test-positivity rate just dipped below 10% for the first time since before Christmas. [Chronicle]
- The cost of fruits and vegetables is rising sharply in the Bay Area and across the country, largely due to international shipping costs during winter months. [CBS SF]
- An 80-year-old nun and a former principal of a Catholic school in Torrance (near L.A.) has pleaded guilty to embezzling $835,000 from the school, and will serve a year in jail. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Power of the Dog led the Oscar nominations, which were announced this morning, with 12 total; Dune and West Side Story each received 10 — and Lady Gaga was snubbed. [New York Times]
Top image: Gold medallist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China celebrates with their medal during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air medal ceremony on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing Medal Plaza on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)