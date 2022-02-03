- After a body turned up at the South Hayward BART station Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Daniel Leyva on suspicion of murder. The Bay Area News Group reports that Leyva was already in custody on an outstanding vandalism warrant, so it will be interesting to see how a vandalism charge is connected to a murder charge. [KPIX]
- The Green Street Octagon house, one of only two octagon houses remaining in SF, has had its price slashed by $1 million. The Russian Hill landmark hit the market for $8.6 million in May, dropped to $7.6 million in November, and is now asking $6.5 million. [Socketsite]
- An Oakland couple finally lost their long fight (on appeal) over an owner move-in eviction payout, though the payment was merely $6,582. The case may be more significant because the libertarian-funded legal group representing them was hoping for a precedent that would strike down owner move-in eviction payments all over the state. [Bay Area News Group]
- That 49ers fan who’s in a medically induced coma after a savage beating this weekend at the Rams-Niners game now has a GoFundMe campaign for his surely enormous coming medical bills. [GoFundMe]
- The board of supervisors Land Use Committee this week once again fumed that they want to cut all of the city’s ties with PG&E and create a municipal power utility, because of “costly delays to nearly 70 projects, including the construction of medical facilities, affordable housing units and even restrooms for Muni operators.” [Examiner]
- Wait, Dr. Anthony Fauci is a legacy investor in Pacific Heights Italian restaurant Jackson Fillmore Trattoria? Apparently so! [Hoodline]
Image: Sotheby's Realty