A 49ers fan made the trip to L.A. only to be assaulted in the parking lot, and we now know that it was Daniel Luna, who owns a Peruvian restaurant in Oakland and is currently in a medically induced coma.

If this is what it appears to be, then it’s a terrible look for the Rams, the city of Los Angeles, and SoFi Stadium as they prepare for the international spotlight of hosting the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area reports that a 49ers fan was thoroughly assaulted at Sunday’s 49ers-Rams game in the parking lot of Inglewood’s SoFi stadium. Police have identified him as 40-year-old Daniel Luna of Moraga, who also happens to be the chef and owner at Oakland's Piedmont Avenue Peruvian restaurant Mistura.

Mistura’s website now has a message that they’re “temporarily closed but will be back soon.” We don’t have much word on Luna’s current condition, just that according to NBC Bay Area, “Luna was rushed to an emergency room at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Southern California and eventually placed into a medically-induced coma.” KGO adds that he “suffered numerous injuries to his upper body.”

#DEVELOPING: Authorities say 49ers fan and Oakland resident Daniel Luna suffered numerous injuries to his upper body and was placed into a medically induced coma. https://t.co/yVTgpi57q9 pic.twitter.com/ygOVqHjmMg — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 3, 2022

We should stress that police have not determined whether the attack was related to any rivalry or fan dispute, though they say Luna was wearing a 49ers jersey. The L.A. County Fire Department received a call about a man injured at around 4:05 p.m Sunday (he didn't even get to watch the game!), and police say they have no suspects or known motive at this time. Luna’s wallet, watch, and phone were still on him, and he does not appear to have been robbed. Police say they're reviewing security video from the parking lot.

Inglewood police looking for whoever attacked Niners fan and Bay Area resident Daniel Luna on Sun. in parking lot at Sofi stadium. beaten so savagely that he is in a medically induced coma. Police don’t know if rivalry played a role. Luna was wearing Niners jersey at the time pic.twitter.com/tBi1fKXjur — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 3, 2022

KTVU learned more about Daniel Luna, who lives in Moraga and runs the restaurant with his wife. Customers say he is not a "sports-fanatic type" who would seemingly get into a brawl over a game.

The 49ers have released a statement on Daniel Luna:



“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence. We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation and we’re here to support them however we can..." — KTVU (@KTVU) February 3, 2022

This obviously has shades of the 2011 attack on Bryan Stow, a Giants fan who was also placed in a medically induced coma after two Dodgers fans assaulted him and permanently disabled him. A jury slapped the Dodgers organization with an $18 million penalty for negligence in that case. There may be similarities here, but that concern is for later, as Daniel Luna’s condition is the primary concern right now.

Image: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Fans cheer in the second half of the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)