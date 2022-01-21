Over the last two years, news outlets in search of additional readership have been incessantly reporting on the number individuals moving in or out of San Francisco. We compiled a list of the top moving companies in San Francisco who weighed in on the alleged 'SF Exodus' by providing us with access to their anonymized move data. Cities like Austin, Nashville, and Miami, as well as those who stand to benefit from the political ramifications of the Exodus, have repeatedly pushed the message that San Francisco and New York are dead. The conservative daily tabloid The New York Post famously printed exactly that on August 17, 2020 just to publish the opposite belief a mere 5 days later, with the title “No, New York City is not ‘dead forever’ — here’s why.”

The reality is that New York and San Francisco are two of the top cities in the USA for more reasons than the highest paying jobs. And yes, there was a major bout of move-out fever in 2020 and 2021, but recent research suggest that San Francisco is one of the top cities to “find a new, high-paying job in 2022—without sacrificing quality of life,” per this CNBC article. Business Insider looked at the data and found “the urban exodus out of New York City and San Francisco is more myth than reality.” Further, SFist reviewed over 10,000 client requests for moving jobs from 2019 to 2022, and found that late 2021/earl 2022 more closely reflected 2019 than it did 2020/2021. And let’s face it, both SF & NYC are the host cities for the most famous events, are home to the country’s top sports teams, and are destinations for foodies seeking the most innovative dining experiences from around the world.

As you prepare for a big move in or around the SF Bay Area, hiring the best movers near San Francisco can make the experience less stressful and allow you to fully enjoy entering your new home.

Sweet Lemon Moving Services

#1 of 26 Best Movers in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Sweet Lemon Moving Services is a California based company that is fully licensed and insured. This San Francisco Moving Company not only services the Bay Area, it also provides assistance on longer moves within the large state of California. Other services offered include moving furniture or one large item, packing/unpacking or loading/unloading. Rates are based on the number of crew members needed as well as duration of rental time for the truck and supplies.

OCD Moving Services LLC

#2 of 26 Top SF Moving Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Planning a move is hard, but OCD Moving Services LLC, a professional SF mover, is here to help. This San Francisco, California, moving company thrives on being customer-focused. They help customers with each step of the moving process from start to finish. Initially, they communicate with their potential clients and offer a free consultation. Once the customers are ready to move, OCD Moving Services LLC proudly provides them with services that cater to all aspects of a move, including packing and unpacking items, disposing of furniture, and transporting automobiles. The company is available for local and long-distance moves and provides moving services for individuals and businesses. Their number one goal is providing a stress-free moving experience to their customers. From their customer-focused approach to their numerous services, it is no wonder that this company has been meeting the needs of people in the San Francisco area for over ten years.

Ace Marin Moving

#3 of 26 Leading Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Ace Marin Moving is a 5-Star rated moving company that has been in business for over 37 years. Not only is Ace Marin a Mover in San Francisco, but there are also offices located in San Jose and Oakland. Services provided are local, long distance and office moving. Rates are based on the number of hours required for the job and other expenses like taxes, tolls, equipment and protection materials are all included for free.

College Movers USA

#4 of 26 Top-Notch Moving Services in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call College Movers USA provides commercial, residential, and junk hauling services throughout the Bay Area. They have significant capabilities and can work with virtually any size move due to their flexible professional moving team size and a number of trucks, up to 26ft box trucks which can accommodate some of the largest of moving projects. College Movers touts their ability to handle any business move up to 10,000 sq. ft. and have transported everything from retail to offices to warehouses and more. On the residential side of things, this team has handled every size of home, from studios to mansion, and specializes in carefully handling heavy or awkward items.

West Coast Moving Systems San Francisco

#5 of 26 Best SF Moving Companies

★★★★★ Website Call West Coast Moving Systems is a reliable moving company based out of San Francisco. This San Francisco moving company offers its clients a number of services include but not limited to, moving, packing, and even storage solutions. West Coast Moving Systems San Francisco is a fully bonded and insured company, providing their clients peace of mind when it comes to their most valuable belongings. If clients find it difficult to describe what services they need, this forward-thinking moving company offers virtual walk-throughs that allow them to assess your needs via video chat. This is merely one way in which West Coast Moving Systems ensures that their clients have a stress free and seamless move. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, it is no secret that this moving company is professional, prepared, and a high-quality choice for anyone in the San Francisco area that is moving.

Commander Moving

#6 of 26 Top Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Commander Moving is an SF mover often considered among the first choices in relocating needs whether you're moving a residential home, your business, or even moving your goods from storage. Commander Moving is fully licensed and insured and offers custom crates for your move, services to pack and unpack your goods, full inventory can be taken of your move, and Commander even offers services just to move goods from one room to another in your home. If you have relocation needs in the San Francisco area, call or email to get an estimate, then plan and schedule your move. It is that simple with Commander. With over 11 years of experience in the Bay Area, Commander helps to make your next move with peace of mind.

Paradise Moving & Storage

#7 of 26 Leading Moving Services in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call If you are in the market for a mover in San Francisco, you have come to the right place. Paradise Moving & Storage is the best option for anyone looking to relocate their belongings. They offer a wide range of services, from local moves to long-distance relocations, and they are here to help make your move as smooth as possible. They aim to mediate this stress by properly protecting and packing your belongings and promoting open communication with the customer. In addition, their office staff is ready 24/7 for any questions or concerns you may have about your next move. Contact them today to learn more about their services or get a free quote.

In & Out Movers and Storage

#8 of 26 Best Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call In & Out Movers & Storage is a full-service moving company with extensive knowledge of the industry. In addition to providing precise estimates, they also provide full kitchen packing and unpacking, disassembly and reassembling of mattresses and cribs, and wrapping any significant furniture pieces. There is no house or apartment that is too large or too little for In & Out, as their employees are well-known for being dependable, courteous, and efficient.

Franklin Moving Services

#8 of 26 Best Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Franklin Moving Services is a company that is dedicated to catering to the needs of people looking to move around the city of San Francisco. Their professional movers are equipped with the required skills and equipment necessary to facilitate secure movement within a short period. This San Francisco Moving Company not only offers its incredible services to local movers but also to long-distance movers. For this category of clients, they are assisted with loading and unloading the rental trunk hired or PODS container that will be used to transport the items across the country from San Francisco. Once you decide to work with Franklin Moving Services, a team leader is immediately assigned to be in charge of your moving. Therefore, any questions you may have during the entire period are handled by the respective representative. This is done to ensure that you do not encounter any stress as the company takes full control of your moving process.

iMoving Professional Moving System

#10 of 26 Leading Movers in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Using a professional mover can save you a lot of time and headaches. A company that should be on your list when considering an SF mover is iMoving. The iMoving Professional Moving System is perfect whether you are moving to or from a large house or a small apartment in the Bay area. The company offers a full range of services, including full-service moves for both residential, as well as packing, loading and unloading services. IMoving offers advanced equipment, competitive rates and professional service. Call or check out the company's website to get more information and book your move.

Larro's Moving Services

#11 of 26 Top-Notch SF Moving Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Larro's Moving Services is one mover in San Francisco that you want on your side right now. This is a moving company that knows exactly what you need in order to get the job done really well. They have been in the business for moving for a great many years. In doing so, they have learned a lot about the world of moving. They know how to ensure that everything you need to have moved arrives safely at the intended destination. This means that they're a moving service that you can trust. Each year, this is one company that does a lot of moves all over the greater San Francisco fully. They can make sure that you get the kind of personalized attention and service you need to make any move as fast and easy as possible. That is why this is one mover with a very loyal client base.

Boutique Moving Services

#12 of 26 Best Moving Services in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Boutique Moving Services is worth considering if you're looking for a reliable moving services provider. The moving company is a San Francisco based SF moving services provider that offers quality and affordable services for those who need to move. The movers are experienced and efficient, making your relocation less stressful while your belongings are taken care of. They also offer packing and unpacking services so you can focus on more important things. Whether you’re a student, local or in need of commercial service, this professional moving service provider has got you covered. The affordable payment options make it easy to budget your move without breaking the bank. Moreover, this SF moving services provider is licensed, insured and bonded, thus making them an excellent choice for moving. You can be sure that your valuables are in safe hands with Boutique Moving Services. Contact them today to get started and enjoy a stress-free and safe relocation experience.

Big Leprechaun Moving & Storage

#13 of 26 Top Movers in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call The Big Leprechaun Moving & Storage is a San Francisco-based moving company, serves customers across the entire Bay Area. They will simplify your residential or business move whether it's across town or across the state of California. It's a family-owned and operated company with a proven track record for customer satisfaction. Their rates are affordable, and the San Francisco Moving Company is known for its dependable and exceptional service. The firm handles all of your moving needs including short and long-term storage. Big Leprechaun Moving & Storage offers a wide range of moving products and supplies. Their expert team will even pack up your home in preparation for your move.

Finch Moving and Storage San Francisco

#14 of 26 Leading SF Moving Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Trust and reliability are two of the many words that people use to describe just how much they enjoy working closely with Finch Moving and Storage San Francisco. This is a high quality company that makes a priority of customer service. They will assist you with everything you really need in order to make sure your move is done properly. If you're looking for an SF mover, you've come to the right place. You have a company on your side that is ready for anything. They know what it takes to get a move done according to your time table. This is why they've been able to stay in business for over a decade. In the process, many people in the San Francisco area have found them to be a valuable and useful ally. Contact them today for help with all of your moving needs in the entire SF area.

Jay's Small Moves

#15 of 26 Top-Notch Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Jay's Small Moves is a trusted mover in San Francisco with a reputation for helping customers to simplify their relocation efforts. The company offers a variety of different moving trucks along with the valuable help of its experienced movers who assist customers to efficiently relocate to their new address from their old one. The various moving trucks available from Jay's Small Moves include options that are ideal for relocating to a studio or a 1,2, and 3 bedroom home, office relocations, or relocation to a new commercial address. The company's team of movers is there to provide professional packing services, offer furniture disassembly and reassembly and to do the loading/unloading. All of these factors have helped the company to become the preferred mover in San Francisco by countless area residents and business owners.

Luigys Moving San Francisco

#16 of 26 Best Movers in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call A member of the California Moving & Storage Association, Luigys Moving is a premier SF moving services provider. Luigys began their business in 2001, giving this San Francisco based moving company over 20 years of experience taking the hassle out of moving for companies and families throughout the San Francisco Bay area. Their services are wide ranging and include everything from simple local moves to long-distance interstate moving. The company even provides a specialized “special task” service that specializes in moving fine art and antiques allowing clients to have peace of mind about their most valuable possessions. With such a knack for moving, Luigys Moving San Francisco has received a number of awards, raving reviews, and certifications for their services. Most notably, the company has an A+ rating with the Bester Business Bureau and is Screened and Approved by Home Advisor. Whether undergoing a corporate or residential move, Luigys Moving and Storage is a top choice for many in the San Francisco area.

Up and Up Moving and Storage

#17 of 26 Top SF Moving Companies

★★★★★ Website Call If you're looking for a really great worker owned company in San Francisco, you've come to the right place. Up and Up Moving and Storage is a San Francisco Moving Company that is just what you need to make any move work. This is one company that is on your side and ready to help you with all aspects of your move. It's also one company that also cares deeply about what all aspects of any move you have to get done and wants to make your move a lot easier. They are very reliable. Make an appointment with them and you can be sure they'll show up at the appointed time. They're also one company that lets you sit back and does all the heavy lifting for you. This is precisely why your first call when it comes to planning a move in SF should be to them today.

Clutch Moving Company

#18 of 26 Leading Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Clutch Moving Company is a well-known mover located in San Francisco. Initially, the company started in the Bay Area with the goal of providing quality services to its customers’ satisfaction. They provide services such as residential move, commercial move, local and long-distance move, staging, receiving and warehousing, packing services, white glove delivery, and senior moving. Moreover, the company provides free move quotations to its esteemed customers or schedules on-site estimates. Their services are available throughout the week. Clutch Moving Company is unique because they thoroughly screen their employees before hiring them. They check their background and train them for two weeks to properly handle and secure clients’ items. Additionally, because they pay employees good salaries, the turnover rate is very low, giving them enough experience to handle the moving items. The company’s goal is to offer secure, efficient, and satisfactory moves. Reach them today and get the best moving services in San Francisco Area, and its sorroundings.

Captain Move-A-Lot

#19 of 26 Top-Notch Moving Services in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Captain Move-A-Lot is one moving company that is very fast and efficient. Over the years, many people have praised them. That's because they are know to be professional as well as extremely speedy. They will come to any home in the SF area and help anyone who needs to have a mover in San Francisco. They are very friendly with a true emphasis on the kind of customer service that everyone wants. This is a company that has what it takes to begin a move and see it through from start to finish. They offer all types of moving services. They'll move anything you need moved in the San Francisco area. They can also assist anyone with the kind of long distance moving they need either in the SF area or out of it. They're ready and able to help you get the job done you need done right now.

Golden Bay Relocation

#20 of 26 Best SF Moving Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Golden Bay Relocation is a reputable SF Moving Services Provider specializing in handling all your storage needs. For over ten years, they have been providing local moves throughout The Bay Area for residential and commercial customers. The best way to get your life in order is by using these professional movers. They will pack, move and unpack all necessary items for you fast and efficiently. They have a team that will always be ahead of the game because they're attending various training seminars. Plus, they know how difficult moving can get- which is why their high-quality solutions for relocation will fit all your unique needs.

Fast N Reliable Moving LLC

#21 of 26 Top Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Fast N' Reliable Moving & Zhang's Moving has been in business since 1994. They are a family-owned and operated firm with a good reputation for fair pricing and exceptional customer service. Fast N' Reliable has moved houses, offices, and warehouses. They have an excellent record with the PUC and are on the Better Business Bureau's Honor Roll. They realize relocation is more than just relocating. Families and businesses alike benefit from relocation. This staff wants to be a part of your new adventure, therefore they strive to be economical and reliable, making your relocation as easy as possible.

Local N Long Distance Movers San Francisco

#22 of 26 Leading Moving Services in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Local N Long Distance Movers San Francisco is a leading name for those seeking to move. They specialize and provide best-in-class solutions that fit your unique needs, be they local or long-distance moves. Hiring them will help you save time by taking away most if not every hassle related to this arduous task of changing homes. They also provide secure and professional facilities where you can store your valuable belongings without any worries about them being damaged or lost during the relocation. In addition, their rates are economical, and they offer a wide range of services, from packing to loading or unloading at your new place.

Master Movers

#23 of 26 Top-Notch Movers in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Are you living in the CA area, and do you need to move? Do not worry again because you have the best movers around you. Master Movers are a recognized and licensed moving company that offers complete services, including storage services. Therefore, they are your trusted partners moving you from your place to your destination. They are committed to giving their clients the best moving experience and a smooth moving process. Their knowledge of twenty years plus makes it easy for them to provide you with the best services. Furthermore, they have familiarized themselves with the procedures, thus assuring you a smooth transition.The company have the best haulage vehicles and modernized telecommunication technologies. Furthermore, their technical and support staff are well trained and fitted with skills to handle the clients responsibly and offer them high-quality services. Master movers ensure that your load and belongings are properly packed and safely delivered to your new place. If you want moving or trustworthy storage and reliable services, do not hesitate to contact them.

Pedro's Moving Services

#24 of 26 Best Professional SF Movers

★★★★★ Website Call Pedro's Moving Services is a premier and inclusive moving company in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company was originally started by Pedro himself in 2001 with only a single pickup truck. Today, Pedro’s has grown into a bustling company ran by Pedro’s three daughters, Vanessa, Veronica, and Brenda. The company offers services that go above and beyond most moving companies including, packing, relocation, moving, and even deep cleaning after the packing and moving is over. These specialized services are the key to the company’s commitment to service to each of their clients. With such great success, Pedro’s Moving and Storage is keen on giving back to the community that built them up. Each week Pedro’s dedicates their staff and trucks to help local non-profits deliver food to those in need. Those interested in using this dedicated team in their next move can easily contact Pedro’s and receive a free quote on their services.

Top Gun Irish Moving & Storage

#25 of 26 Top Moving Services in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Top Gun Irish Moving & Storage is a premier moving and relocation service in the San Francisco Bay Area. This small family-owned company has over 16 years of experience in relocating families to and from the San Francisco Bay area. As a family-owned business, Top Gun Irish Moving & Storage takes great pride in the quality of their work and the speed at which they move. This San Francisco moving company also offers free estimates to each and every one of their prospective clients in order to provide transparent pricing. Some of the services offered by the company include full concierge packing, storage solutions, providing packing materials, residential moves, and even international moving. Although they offer a range of services, this moving company prides itself on taking special care in their clients’ needs no matter how big or small they may be. The family-owned company is so dedicated to helping clients, they even provide helpful moving tips ahead of time.

Dywer Hauling & Moving Services

#26 of 26 Leading Movers in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call With the help of a professional moving and hauling service, you can alleviate some of the stress associated with moving and make the process as simple as possible. Whether you're moving down the street or relocating your business to a new city, Dywer Mover has a team of movers ready to assist you. Dywer is a full-service moving business with a price guarantee that will match or better any competitor's quote. They make no compromises when it comes to transporting your priceless possessions. Rather than that, they ensure that each assignment is completed with the utmost care. They are capable of doing any work, large or small. Dwyer's success is based on the recommendations of hundreds of delighted clients.

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO READ

The above list includes Movers in San Francisco that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the region. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions effect the ranking position of the teams, but they are still known to have a history of providing great products or services.

