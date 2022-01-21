Thursday morning's officer-involved shooting at the International Terminal of SFO has taken a new twist as we learn that the suspect was not brandishing two guns, as was originally described, but was in fact holding only a replica or airsoft-type pistol.

Word arrived Friday that California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office would be investigating the police shooting — something that typically would only happen under state law if the shooting victim was unarmed. As KPIX reports, the state Department of Justice has stepped in because, in fact, the suspect described as armed and agitated on Thursday morning near the BART station entrance at SFO was not armed by the state's definition, but was brandishing a replica weapon.

"We can confirm that preliminary investigation indicates that the decedent appeared to have been in possession of an airsoft gun, which is considered a replica gun," the AG's office tells KPIX in a statement.

Investigators with the state DOJ were on the scene Thursday morning, as the Mercury News reports, which is part of a statewide effort spearheaded by Bonta when he took office last year. Bonta announced last July that his office would have the final say in charges against law enforcement officers in the cases of the shooting of unarmed civilians, and that teams of investigators would be stationed around the state to respond immediately to the scene of such incidents.

"These critical incidents are never going to be easy," Bonta said at the time. "But the new tools and procedures we are announcing today are a chance to insert more transparency and more accountability into these investigations."

The move by Bonta's office had its roots in Assembly Bill 1506, which Bonta co-authored while he was in the Assembly, and which created a new division within the Department of Justice devoted to reviewing police departments' use-of-force policies, and to investigating incidents like these.

The SFPD has not commented on the revelation about the replica weapon, and the department announced Thursday that a town-hall meeting would be held on the shooting in 10 days.