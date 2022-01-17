Google has a little Easter egg in the search engine today to honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday — had she not been taken from us too soon on New Year's Eve.

If you search Betty White's name today in the Google search engine, you'll be treated to a shower of rose petals — in honor of her Golden Girls character Rose Nylund — and a message saying "Thank you for being a friend - 1922 - 2021."

"We wanted to honor the iconic Betty White on her birthday with a commemorative Easter Egg, by paying tribute to her beloved character, Rose, and thanking her for being a friend to all," Google said in a statement.

The Google Doodle, meanwhile, is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., two days after what would have been his 93rd birthday.

Social media is helping boost a donation drive in Betty White's name to her favorite cause: animal welfare. The hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge is trending on Twitter today, and it's encouraging fans to donate $5 to their local animal shelter. As KPIX reports, some shelters in the Bay Area are already seeing the contributions flow in.

"Betty White was even more than an advocate, she was actually an evangelist for animals everywhere,” said Sherri Franklin, the founder and CEO of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, speaking to KPIX. Franklin says the uptick in donations started on Thursday, as word of the #BettyWhiteChallenge took off.

Franklin calls the donation drive "a beautiful way to honor a very special special person."

Entertainment Weekly spoke to White not long before her death, asking her about what she thought about the momentous occasion of turning 100. "Amazed," she said. "No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!"

But White then suffered a stroke around Christmas, six days before she passed away.

You can donate to the SF ASPCA here, or to Muttville here.