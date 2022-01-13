Police were called to the area of Congdon Street and Alemany Boulevard around 6:50 a.m. after a car accident created major congestion in San Francisco. The incident took place near both 280 and Mission Street.

Video submitted to the Citizen App shows firefighters and EMS on scene, with cars either stopped or inching by at a snail’s pace trying to move past the accident.

https://citizen.com/-MtIvFJAFpumwGLIJncE

The San Francisco Police Department says one person went to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center after complaining of chest pain following the crash.

“At this time there's no further information like what caused the crash, whether or not drugs/alcohol were involved, or whether it was a medical emergency that caused the crash,” said SFPD Officer Grace Gatpandan told SFist about the car accident.

Officer Gatpandan added that the parties involved stayed on scene, so this will not be a hit-and-run investigation.

That intersection has seen its fair share of trouble in the past. It’s the same site where 84-year-old Isaac Hudson was killed in a hit-and-run. At the time, witnesses reported seeing three men running from the other car involved after the crash. Some parked cars in the area had been hit as well.

Alemany and Congdon has also been the subject of several complaints about potholes. The San Francisco Public Works Department took on a huge street repair project along Alemany in 2018 and just wrapped up at the end of 2020. The $6.9 million project mostly focused on areas about a mile southwest from the trouble spot at Congdon and Alemany, repairing areas like Ocean Avenue and Leo Street.

The City does have plans to implement a new “Quick Build Policy” to create bike lanes and other safety improvements on the street. One of those projects is scheduled for Alemany Boulevard from Congdon Street to Putnam Street.