- The San Francisco teachers' union and SFUSD are sitting at the bargaining table to negotiate over the union's COVID safety demands. Among the union's demands are 10 paid sick days for teachers (the district is offering five), and free KN95 masks for all students and teachers (the district is giving them to employees only). [KRON4]
- Three 19-year-old suspects were arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of multiple car burglaries around North Beach and the Wharf. Plainclothes officers say they watched the crew staking out parked cars and breaking into them, and then arrested them — and one was found with a gun with a high-capacity magazine. [KRON4]
- BART returns to running until midnight on Sundays in February. BART says it was able to complete a cable-replacement project in SF tunnels 15 months early due to pandemic service changes. [CBS SF]
- A crash on the Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island caused significant traffic delays into the city early Thursday. [KTVU]
- A 62-year-old man was shot and injured during an attempted carjacking at an East Oakland gas station Wednesday night. [East Bay Times]
- The "bacon apocalypse" that was hyped up around California's Prop. 12 taking effect on January 1 has not yet occurred. [Chronicle]
- Ugh: Bob Saget's death was possibly COVID-related. [ABC 7]
- A new study out of Stanford finds that transgender youth with access to gender-affirming surgeries have better mental health outcomes than those who do not. [ABC 7]
- SF-based Instacart is looking to compete further with UberEats and DoorDash with a new 30-minute "Ready Meal" option, offering prepared food like salads, rotisserie chicken, and sushi from grocers in a short time-frame. [SF Business Times]
- Mrs. Grossman's, the Petaluma-based sticker factory that for decades offered popular tours for children, is sadly relocating to Utah. [ABC 7]
Photo: SAIRA