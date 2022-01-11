- After a major spike in Omicron cases, Sonoma County becomes the first local county to announce a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people indoors starting Wednesday. The county is also telling everyone to stay at home if possible for the next 30 days, as hospitalizations are "climbing at an alarming rate." [Chronicle]
- San Francisco health officials are holding their own press conference at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, so we'll see! [SFist]
- BART had a major delay Monday evening in the eastbound direction out of SF due to an equipment problem at Civic Center. [CBS SF]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a gasoline tax "holiday" amid rising inflation, and this would mean putting off the annual increase in the tax set for July 1 for a full fiscal year. [Mercury News]
- One New Year's Eve Party in San Jose has been identified as a likely super-spreader event. [NBC Bay Area]
- Schools in West Contra Costa County are reopening today after a two-day closure due to staffing shortages and rising COVID cases. [East Bay Times]
- A Holocaust memorial has been vandalized in Santa Rosa for the second time. [NBC Bay Area]
- United Airlines says 3,000 of its workers — about 4% of the total workforce — has recently tested positive for COVID, and during three days last month, one in three employees at its Newark hub called in sick. [New York Times]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist