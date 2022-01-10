- The San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics' Circle gave out its awards Sunday, honoring Jane Campion's film The Power of the Dog with eight prizes including Best Picture. Berkeley native Mike Mills won for Best Original Screenplay for C'mon C'mon, and Best International Feature went to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car. [Examiner]
- A man killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-80 in San Pablo has been identified as an El Cerrito police officer. [Bay City News]
- Hayward Unified School District is reverting to all remote learning on Tuesday and for the rest of the week, in spite of warnings from the county and state that they should not do that. [KTVU]
- Police and wildlife officials issued a new warning to residents of Daly City about the presence of a mountain lion seen wandering city streets. [KRON4]
- Endangered coho salmon are returning in big numbers to the Lagunitas watershed in West Marin, which is one of their last natural spawning grounds in California. [NBC Bay Area]
- California may once again suspend elective surgeries statewide in order to free up hospital beds, and an order to that effect is being considered. [Examiner]
- The Biden administration announced that insurers will have to reimburse the cost of up to eight at-home COVID tests per person per month. [New York Times]
- The New York Times did its annual "52 Places to Travel" list for 2022, titled "52 Places for a Changed World," and it includes San Francisco though it specifically highlights the Great Highway and the controversial pandemic closure of two miles of it to vehicle traffic — which is now just a weekend thing. [New York Times]
- Peter Luger Steakhouse, the famed Brooklyn beef institution, is expanding with a new location outside of New York for the first time — and there are plans for it to open at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas by the end of the year. [Eater]
