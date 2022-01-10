It’s back to Memorial Day Weekend for the Napa Valley music festival BottleRock, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Metallica, Pink, and Twenty One Pilots headlining.

After pretty much every music festival of 2020 was delayed and ultimately cancelled, a few festivals dipped their toes in the water and pulled off 2021 iterations with a slew of new restrictions in place. Among those was the wine country blowout BottleRock, which moved from Memorial Day to Labor Day in 2021, but went off quite well, despite Stevie Nicks canceling and Guns 'N' Roses sucking.

BottleRock had decided to move back to Memorial Day Weekend for 2022, with the previously announced dates of May 27-29. And the festival has announced that 2022 tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 11, according to KRON4, with the full lineup (below) featuring headliners Metallica, Pink, and Twenty One Pilots.

The BottleRock 2022 lineup is HERE! 🙌 🎶



3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 11th, at 10 a.m. PT.



PLUS: You could win 2 VIP passes to BottleRock 2022 by replying to this tweet telling us who you would give your second ticket to. pic.twitter.com/gcAqeB3Nq0 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 10, 2022

Though apparently if you are in some sort of Pink fan club, you can get a promo code allowing to to buy tickets today.

I’m headlining BottleRock this year! 🙌🏽 3-day tix go on sale tomorrow 1/11 @ 10A PT, but my fans will have presale access to a limited supply of 3-day tix starting TODAY @ 10A PT until 8A PT tomorrow or until they sell out. Use code PINKBOTTLEROCK. https://t.co/XK2lOctiX2 pic.twitter.com/ZCw7jEp4ES — P!nk (@Pink) January 10, 2022

Further down the roster, we see that the Black Crowes, Luke Combs, and Pitbull are also scheduled to perform. Bay Area music fans will be thrilled to see that Oakland bluesman and three-time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito is also on the bill.

BottleRock attendees needed to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to get into the 2021 festival, and according to the festival’s website, this year’s show will “follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.” That probably means they will meet the bare minimum requirements that Napa County and the state set for large outdoor events, but by May, that could include booster shots. The festival only required masks for indoor settings in 2021.

There is no mention of ticket prices in the announcement, just that they’re only selling full three-day passes starting Tuesday. While we can’t be sure of the ticket prices, a Riff magazine report on a previous early bird sale in December said that “General admission tickets are $369 while VIP tickets will cost $899, Skydeck for $1,699, Marriott Bonvoy and American Express VIP Viewing Suite for $1,799 and Platinum tickets for $4,995.”



Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: (L) Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs on Metallica's 40th Anniversary concert at Chase Center on December 19, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)