Just before Pelosi’s House approved a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection Wednesday, a woman who yelled “Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that f***ing b*tch” was charged in a Pennsylvania court.

Today was a busy day in developments in the evolving aftermath of the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection that Republicans in Washington are so desperately trying to sweep under the rug. Early Wednesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would oppose a bipartisan commission to investigate the riots, seemingly ending any chance that the Senate would approve such a thing. But then a group of Capitol police sent an anonymous letter around Congress “to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers' minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission,"and that "the brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish."

The House passes a bipartisan bill to create a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection. It now moves to the Senate. https://t.co/a9PdcuP26L — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 19, 2021

The House of Representatives just voted to approve the commission. But for good measure, we’ll also note that Mike Pence’s brother, Indiana representative Greg Pence, said that he would vote against creating the commission, despite the whole “Hang Mike Pence” thing.

Pauline Bauer told Metropolitan police officers barring her entrance: "Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that f---ing b----. Bring her out. We're coming in if you don't bring her out. What are you trying to do, protect a f---ing Nazi?" https://t.co/Ple9tsGgGO — John FitzGerald (@TheTweetOfJohn) May 19, 2021

But there’s other minor news on the insurrection and hanging front. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that a Pennsylvania couple was charged Wednesday morning for their activities in the insurrection. The woman in that pair, Pauline Bauer, was quoted in an FBI statement that transcribed Capitol guards’ bodycam footage, on the topic of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now,” Bauer said, according to one guard’s bodycam video. “We want to hang that fucking bitch. Bring her out. We're coming in if you don’t bring her out. What, are you trying to protect a fucking Nazi? Is that what you’re protecting?”

Today #FBI #Pittsburgh arrested William Blauser, Jr. of Ludlow, PA and Pauline Bauer of Kane, PA for federal crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Read more here: https://t.co/LwfwuUzMMa — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) May 19, 2021

It is not a crime to call Nancy Pelosi a “fucking bitch” or a “fucking Nazi,” and it’s unlikely one could prove intent in the statement “We want to hang that fucking bitch.” Instead, she is charged with obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering restricted grounds; disorderly conduct in restricted grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Two McKean County residents were arrested this morning in western PA on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: William Blauser, Jr. of Ludlow and Pauline Bauer of Kane. Initial Appearances will occur at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Lanzillo in Erie. pic.twitter.com/XO6FYpTDnu — WDPAnews (@WDPAnews) May 19, 2021

Bauer has her next hearing on June 8, and is representing herself instead of getting an attorney.

The House approved the January 6 investigation commission, with 35 Republicans jumping ship and voting with the Democrats. According to CBS News, about 440 alleged insurrectionists have been arrested nationwide, and more than 400 of them have been charged.

Related: SF Proud Boy the Latest Charged by FBI for Storming the Capitol [SFist]

Image: FBI



