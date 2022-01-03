A police pursuit yielded a grisly discovery Sunday afternoon, after a high-speed chase between Milpitas and Fremont ended with a murder victim’s body being found in the back of her own stolen car.

Just after 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, someone in Milpitas called the police requesting a “wellness check” on a resident who complained that her ex-boyfriend was following her in an aggressive manner. That call proved to be the right decision, but came too late. After the third party raised the alarm, Milpitas police visited the woman’s home, where the ex-boyfriend led them on a 14-mile high-speed chase to Fremont. And according to the Chronicle, after the car crashed, police found the woman's dead body inside the car.

Press Release regarding the investigation of a homicide that occurred on January 2, 2022 within the City of Milpitas. #MilpitasPD pic.twitter.com/nrG8rGPk0L — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) January 3, 2022

Police saw the woman’s car, but she wasn’t driving it. And according to NBC Bay Area, “A witness told police they saw a deceased female inside the vehicle.” The suspect sped away and led police on a chase to Fremont, where he was eventually “involved in a solo vehicle collision” near Warren Avenue. He had “presumed self-inflicted injuries” according to a Milpitas police report. But more urgently, they found the woman in the backseat with injuries “consistent with having been assaulted with a weapon.” She died at the scene.

“The victim and suspect knew each other and had a previous dating relationship,” according to Milpitas police. Neither person’s identity has been revealed, but police say the man was 42 years old and from San Jose, the woman was 35.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no continuing threat to community safety at this time,” the Milpitas Police Department added in their statement.

The investigation is ongoing, though, and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400 or the Tip Hotline at 408-586-2500.

Image: @MilpitasPD via Twitter