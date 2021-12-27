After chasing down a blue Subaru Outback early Sunday morning in Bay Point, two CHP officers got out of their cruiser to arrest the suspect. The suspect promptly mowed them down and drove off.

A Sunday morning car chase in the East Bay community of Bay Point ended pretty badly for two California Highway patrol officers. According to NBC Bay Area, they chased a blue Subaru Outback they’d tried to pull over at 3:30 am. Sunday morning. Once they finally did pull the car over, they got out of their cruiser, but the Subaru Outback driver then drove into the officers and fled the scene again.



“The Subaru fled the scene and was later located abandoned,” the CHP Contra Costa County Office added in a Facebook post. “A search for the driver was conducted but unsuccessful."

Their report does not disclose the exact location of the incident, but the Bay Area News Group reports that “Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters did respond to a medical call at 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Mary Ann Lane just west of Bailey.”

Neither officer has been named. But the Bay Area News Group describes both as having “minor injuries,” and adds that both have been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Contra Costa County Office at (925) 646-4980.

Image: CHP.CA.gov