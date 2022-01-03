A New Year's Eve shooting became San Francisco's 48th homicide of the year, marking a bizarrely similar homicide rate in the city during two recent years.

The shooting happened Friday just after 9:30 p.m., as the Chronicle reports, on the 200 block of Cornwall Street in the Inner Richmond — near California Street just south of Presidio Terrace, and two blocks from Laurel Heights.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is described only as a 24-year-old man.

The SFPD has not released any details about the crime, or discussed whether it occurred on the street or inside a home. The department only said that officers and paramedics attempted to render aid at the scene, and the young man later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bay Area News Group's homicide tallies for 2021 had 47 killings being investigated as homicides in San Francisco as of December 24, and this would be the 48th. However that number is subject to change as cases may still be removed as investigation details emerge.

San Francisco marked 48 total homicides in 2020, a slight uptick after a historic low count of 41 in 2019. But, somewhat strangely, SF has maintained the same rate of annual homicides through the pandemic as it had in 2018, when the city saw 46 homicides. Experts have been saying that the general trend line may still be going downward, with pandemic-year spikes in homicides likely due to a combination of complex factors — and Oakland continued to see more violence in 2021 than even the year prior.

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting in San Francisco is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the text message with "SFPD."

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images