- Some dozen skaters (wearing very little) competed in San Francisco's "Polar Bear Skate'' Saturday. Face mask-wearing skaters wore bright-colored regalia — blue swim trunks, fuchsia tutus, highlighter-yellow cargo pants— and glided around the Union Square ice rink during yesterday’s 51-degree weather; Joe Houston of San Francisco, the wearer of those blue swim trunks mentioned before, managed to beat out the other contestants for first prize, winning the 9th iteration of the event. [NBC Bay Area/Patch]
- More information around the shooting at a Concord mall is coming to light — a notable update being that the person injured was allegedly helping aid a robbery suspect. [ABC7]
- One of the longest-running Japanese businesses in San Francisco, Benkyodo Company, is set to close later this month. [Hoodline]
- FYI: Expect king tides around the Bay Area today until early tomorrow. [KPIX]
- The Senate Committee responsible for undertaking the events that unfolded on January 6 are expected to go public with their findings soon — perhaps as early as next week. [Associated Press]
- Puerto Rico has just observed recent record-breaking weeks of COVID-19 infections; the island has seen a 4,600% increase in documented cases — after enacting one of the nation’s most successful vaccination campaigns. [NYT]
Photo: Justin Sullivan by Getty Images