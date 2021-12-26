Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning saw snowflakes fall on some of the Bay Area's highest peaks. But even more frozen precipitation is expected as soon as Tuesday, a good amount of that snow piling up in lower elevations, as well.

Some Santa Cruz residents woke up to a rare sight this morning: a thin blanket of snow. In fact, the Santa Cruz Mountains had a white Christmas yesterday with snow falling late in the evening. As temperatures and rain are forecasted to keep dropping across the Bay Area next week, we're expected to get additional snow flurries in parts of the region.

With all the talk about snow across the Sierra Nevada through this upcoming week, here's a look at potential snowfall in the Bay Area peaks. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/ew0DOQgJGC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2021

In a map released by the National Weather Service: SF Bay Area Sunday, the weather agency showed large parts of the East Bay — particularly in areas around Livermore — South Bay, and the North Bay will receive a fair amount of snow this week.

"With all the talk about snow across the Sierra Nevada through this upcoming week, here's a look at potential snowfall in the Bay Area peaks," the NWS: Bay Area tweeted Sunday. The Sierra Nevada area experienced a deluge of snow Saturday; a 70-mile stretch of an interstate over the top of the Sierra Nevada closed Saturday after nearly 2 feet of snow dropped on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

The northern reaches of the Bay Area in Mendocino and Lake counties could see snowfall as low as 500 feet above sea level tomorrow and Tuesday morning; a Freeze Watch is now in effect for parts of wine country, too.

As for us here in San Francisco? Looks like February 5th, 1976 will still remain the last time the city received an absolutely epic snow day.

Some Spots In Sierra Getting Eight Feet of Snow

Photo: A major Pacific storm dumps a foot of in snow in Yosemite Valley (4,000 feet above sea leval) and 8-10 feet of powder in the higher elevations of the Park and along the Sierra Nevada crest as viewed on December 16, 2021, in Yosemite National Park, California. Even though it's still technically autumn, the transition to a more winter-like pattern of rain and snow has placed a hold on California's exceptional and extreme drought. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)