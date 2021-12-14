- Tahoe got inundated with a lot of thick and heavy snow on Monday and into this morning, and Kirkwood resort said it got 17 inches overnight. Some spots may even see as much as eight feet from this storm. [Associated Press / KTVU]
- More rain is on the way tomorrow and into Thursday. [ABC 7]
- An off-duty Berkeley cop fatally shot an armed robber at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers in San Pablo on Sunday, but employees were traumatized. [KTVU]
- A 14-year-old boy was arrested for making weekend threats against students at Fairfield High School. [CBS SF]
- Still more data suggests that Omicron produces milder illness but is better at evading vaccines and immune defenses — but the severity question is still an open one as more data is needed. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- A new report suggests that the COVID pandemic did not increase poverty in the Bay Area. [Mercury News]
- Pfizer says that its COVID antiviral pill is effective against the Omicron variant. [Associated Press]
- The oldest living person in California, Mila Mangold, who lived in Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood until about five years ago, just turned 114 last month at her senior-care facility in El Cerrito. [Berkeleyside]
- Soleil Ho has dropped her Best New Restaurants list for 2021, and it is characteristically varied — and she certainly does travel the Bay and delve deeper in the mom-and-pop realm than Bauer ever did. [Chronicle]
Image: The view from Alder Hill courtesy of NV Energy / Cal Fire