The votes are in, and the 25th Street fire station with a snow machine has won the 2021 San Francisco Fire Station Holiday Decorations Contest in a white-out.

When SFist went out to see all 34 San Francisco fire stations decorated for the SFFD Holiday Decorations Contest, we had a feeling that the top prize might go to the Bureau of Equipment at 2501 25th Street, because that station actually had a snow machine pumping fake snow. Welp, the judges have voted and the votes are counted in the 1940s-era contest that returned for 2020, and sure enough, the fire department with the snow machine did squall out the competition. The Chronicle reports that the Bureau of Equipment with the snow machine has won the Christmas decoration competition.

Just look at those little youngsters above, frolicking in the winning station’s fake snow, under the watchful eyes of a holly, jolly, giant Santa Claus, an inflatable snowman, and an oversized Christmas Minion. According to the Chronicle. The fake snow was foam, “generated from a machine above the garage and a large fan.”

Second place went to Station 38 in Lower Pacific Heights, whose display takes up a whole city black with a mechanical Santa that climbs a chimney, trees lit up on the whole block, tiny lit-up presents, and a giant inflatable Grinch.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The Nutcracker stylings of Station 19 next to Stonestown Galleria took third place. Confirming a rumor we’d heard that those statues were from previous years' Stonestown Christmas displays, the Chron reports the statues were “recycled from the nearby mall.”

The runners up include Station 39 (seen above, Sherwood Forest), Station 8 (South of Market near the Caltrain Station), and Station 18 (Outer Sunset).

Thanks to all the #SFFDHOLIDAY2021 judges and Chief Nicholson for judging all 12 stations tonight. The @sfchronicle @peterhartlaub will announce the winner(s) soon! @SFFireCU @TheNFRF pic.twitter.com/MALg6O5Rm5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 23, 2021

The winning stations get anywhere from $1,000-$3,000 to donate to the charity of their choice. The recipient charities will be San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation, San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and La Casa de las Madres.



Related: Photos: Every Single SF Fire Station That’s Decked Out for the Holiday Decorations Competition [SFist]



Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter