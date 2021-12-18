- Dottie’s True Blue Café — the beloved SoMa brunch stop famous for its generous portions and pillowy pancakes — has closed for good. The eatery quietly published a letter on its website thanking patrons for decades of loyal service, citing that the restaurant "didn’t survive the tough times brought on by the pandemic"; a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay employees and settle any remaining restaurant debt. [SFGate]
- It's been about a month since massive looting in Union Square made headlines across the nation. And downtown, though still very much boarded up and thick with SFPD officers, appears to be coming back... albeit slowly. [Chronicle]
- Parts of the Bay Area frosted over this morning as temperatures dipped briefly below the freezing point. [KRON4]
- 30,00 jobs are coming to Oakland Coliseum starting in the year 2024. [Hoodline]
- Though Omicron is still on the minds of holiday travelers, SFO is expecting more than 50,000 travelers to fly out of the airport this weekend. [KPIX]
- For the second year in a row, CA experienced a population decline. [ACB7]
- A roller skating-themed mural debuted at Golden Gate Park's skating area. [Hoodline]
- Climate-driven drought has the midwest's left top soils nutrient-deprived and a looming water crisis inevitable; carbon emissions are being pumped into an atmosphere that is likely to begin warming twice as fast over the next 25 years as the previous 50. [Mongabay]
- NYT columnist Dodai Steward said it best in today's piece: 2021's felt like twelve months of limbo. [NYT]
Top Photo: Getty Images/peeterv