- A new lawsuit claims that Mario Gonzalez — who was killed when police attempted to restrain him earlier this year — had his constitutional rights violated during the fatal arrest. “Mario Gonzalez’s death was unnecessary and tragic,” said Gonzalez family attorney Michael Haddad in a prepared statement, adding “how many more people will have to be killed by police officers who ignore the kindergarten wisdom that people can’t breathe if you kneel on their back?”; Gonzalez’s death was at least the second death due to asphyxiation caused by Alameda police officers during the past three years. [Mercury News/KPIX]
- The NFL has postponed three games due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The game postponements and cancellations come as cases COVID-19 rise throughout the country, which has increased the number of players asked to quarantine as part of the league's COVID-19 protocols; multiple Broadway shows have also recently been either canceled or postponed, as well. [CNN]
- On that same thread: The rest of this year's Rockekette's performances, including their annual Christmas spectacular, have been canceled amid concerns over COVID-19. [CNBC]
- From freezer pizzas to raw fish dishes, these are some of the best (and worst) food trends that swept SF's gastronomic landscape this year. [Eater SF]
- The Oakland Police Commission has hired its first deputy inspector — Michelle Phillips, who will lead police oversight efforts in the East Bay city. [Oaklandside]
- It's officially The Matrix: Resurrections premier weekend in the Castro... which is raising safety concerns for the neighborhood’s merchants. [Hoodline]
- With COVID-19-related hospitalizations going up across the country — some counties in southern and midwestern states now seeing double the amount of patients being admitted with COVID-19 complications — nurses and doctors find themselves again living in a state of "constant crisis." [NYT]
