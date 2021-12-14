The mayor of SF announced Tuesday her intention to stack the Tenderloin with more cops, with “more aggressive with law enforcement” to end “all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.”

The Union Square smash-and-grabs grabbed all the headlines lately, but every San Franciscan knows that the Tenderloin is San Francisco’s capital of violent crime, shootings, and open-air drug use and sales. And it has been this way for decades, going back to at least Mayor Dianne Feinstein, with each mayor saying they were going to crack down and put all this to a halt. Mayor Breed was the latest to declare this (again) on Tuesday afternoon, as KPIX reports Breed vowed she will add a larger police presence in the Tenderloin.

Didn’t Breed just announce she’d add more police in the Tenderloin seven months ago? She did. But this announcement (seen below) added more red meat sure to be loved by the “Gotham City/Batman” analogy crowd.



“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city... to come to an end,” Breed said. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies, and less tolerant of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.”

We know from the past that Breed likes to curse when she's getting serious. She also told "out-of-town" criminals who were coming to make trouble in Chinatown early this year, "Don't come to our city with all that bullshit."

The focus now, per Breed, will be on more police funding for more officers and overtime, disrupting stolen-goods vending operations, and enhanced surveillance (oh, that will go over well). Some of this may have to go before the board of supervisors, who may object, and perhaps Mayor Breed wants that fight.

“What I’m proposing today and what I will be proposing in the future will make a lot of people uncomfortable and I don’t care,” she said defiantly. “At the end of the day the safety of the people of San Francisco is the most important thing to me. We are past the point where what we see is even remotely acceptable.”

bonus Twitter points if you can figure out which ostensibly relevant elected official *isn’t* in this picture https://t.co/35stb3HKcI — duncan youdaho🌹 (@uhshanti) December 14, 2021



The Tenderloin’s supervisor Matt Haney was notably absent from the announcement, likely lacking an invite. The Chronicle asked him about the enhanced police funding idea, which he said was “new to me,” and added, “police on their own are clearly not going to solve all the problems. We also need public health interventions, to get people into housing and community ambassadors.”

Breed may think she has scored some great own over Haney by making this announcement without him present or speaking, declaring that things are gonna change around here in the Tenderloin. But… whomst exactly has been mayor for the last four years? It is debatable the degree to which a supervisor can impact crime in their district, but a mayor, well, less debatable. If you’re going to make a big show of saying ‘the adults are in the room now,’ that could backfire if the adult in the room for the last four years has been you.

