A 95-year-old Asian woman was reportedly stabbed Wednesday morning in San Francisco in what's been described as an unprovoked attack.

The attack happened on the 800 block of Post Street around 10:15 a.m., as NBC Bay Area first reported via the SFPD. The victim was stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant, but she is expected to survive.

An investigation is ongoing, and we'll update you as we learn more.

The block where the stabbing occurred is between Hyde and Leavenworth streets.

The stabbing follows about five weeks after an incident in which two older Asian women were stabbed on Market Street. The suspect, a 54-year-old man who suffers from mental illness and had last year completed a Mental Health Diversion program that followed a 2017 incident in which he stabbed another man with a pair of scissors in a homeless shelter.

