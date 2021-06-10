An investigation is ongoing into a Thursday morning shooting near the intersection of Market and McAllister streets in San Francisco, and police are advising the public to avoid the area.

The shooting happened around 10:10 a.m., and the SFPD tweeted at 11:05 a.m. to avoid the area. As KPIX reports, there was one victim, a man only described as being in his 40s. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds which are life threatening.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the Hibernia Bank building, where McAllister, Jones, and Market streets converge.

A KRON4 viewer sent in a photo showing a portion of Jones street closed off between Market and Golden Gate and a heavy police presence.

#BREAKING: San Francisco police have responded to a shooting on Market St and McAllister St. https://t.co/xNfnd5KUCx — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 10, 2021 ⚠️ UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ⚠️



A PIO is en-route to the scene. Media staging will be at 50 JONES STREET. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2021

