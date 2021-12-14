- Warriors point guard Steph Curry has scored his 2,974th three-point shot, surpassing Ray Allen for No. 1 on the all-time list. Curry fell one three-point shot short of tying the all-time record in Monday night’s win over the Pacers, but broke the record some five minutes into the first quarter Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. [ESPN]
- The long sought-after redevelopment of the Stonestown Galleria mall into a mini-neighborhood of 3,000 units of housing has submitted its renderings to the Planning Department. Developer Brookfield Properties already owns the land, and hopes to add six acres of housing, plaza, and parks on what is now a parking lot. [Chronicle]
- Apple will now allow you to pass your photos, text, and notes on to a loved one when you die. The feature called “Digital Legacy” is already live on iOS 15.2, and Apple insists that passwords and payment information will not be accessible to your data inheritee. [KRON-4]
- That Tenderloin safe injection site is one step closer to reality, as the Board of Supervisors just approved the $6.3 million purchase of 822 Geary Street for that purpose. [Bay Area Reporter]
- 28-year-old Nikita New of San Mateo disappeared Saturday afternoon in Potrero Hill, and police are intensifying their search for her. [SFGate]
- SF Rec and Parks head ranger Marcus Santiago has racked up an astonishing $1 million in overtime over the last ten years, and perhaps bent the rules a little bit in doing so. [Mission Local]
Image: @thomashawk via Twitter