- Oakland has just tied its highest homicide count in the last decade, with the 131st homicide in the city this year. The city has not seen that many killings in one year since 2012, and the milestone came with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in the Temescal neighborhood. [East Bay Times]
- The largest mobile home park in San Jose is under threat — with the 80-acre property it sits on being prime for redevelopment, and likely worth half a billion dollars. Residents are hoping to potentially raise money to acquire the land themselves. [Hoodline]
- BART reported Monday that 91 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated, with another 1 percent waiting for second doses. That leaves 8%, or 317 employees, including 37 train operators and 15 BART police officers, who will be put on administrative leave pending a hearing. [Bay City News]
- A person was found dead under unknown circumstances in the parking lot outside the Tesla factory in Fremont Monday afternoon. [Chronicle]
- The drama involving a man accused of pimping the 18-year-old daughter of Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband, which led to the daughter getting a restraining order against her parents, came to some resolution as an Alameda County judge dismissed all charges against the man. [East Bay Times]
- The Ashby Avenue underpass leading to Interstate 80 in Berkeley was flooded Monday, and the city's emergency shelter was at capacity. [Berkeleyside]
- As of 4 p.m. Monday, San Francisco had received 2.35 inches of rain in 24 hours, SFO and Oakland Airport saw closer to 3 inches, and Mount Diablo got 3.7 inches. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Ivan Mendoza