- Oral arguments were happening this morning at the Supreme Court in the Mississippi case that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The New York Times has moment-by-moment coverage, and much of the focus is on stare decisis, the principle by which the court tends to hold itself to precedent for the sake of stability. [New York Times]
- Tolls are going up by a dollar on January 1 on seven state-owned bridges in the Bay Area, including the Bay Bridge. It's going to be $7 to cross the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges as well beginning after the new year. [CBS SF]
- SF supervisors on Tuesday voted 8-3 to reallocate $64 million in reserve funds to the city's Small Sites program, which allows the city to purchase and rehabilitate aging residential buildings of fewer than 25 units in order to preserve them as affordable housing. [Mission Local]
- A 31-year-old San Francisco man arrested over four years ago for murder committed during a botched drug deal in Solano County was just sentenced to 29 years in prison. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong held a press conference Tuesday reiterating the need for more officers, saying that the department currently has 677 sworn officers, down from 740 officers at this time last year. [KTVU]
- Police in Gilroy are investigating an alleged assault by two adult men on a 9-year-old boy with autism, whose mother says he was battered while he was asleep in bed. [NBC Bay Area]
- High demand for COVID vaccine booster shots around the Bay Area is leading to some pharmacies running out of doses and needing to cancel appointments. [ABC 7]
Photo: Tyler Casey