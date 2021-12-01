Announcing a crab-filled SF Classics Menu, Pacific Catch is a West Coast Fish House devoted to offering high-quality sustainable seafood options. Founded with a sense of adventure as a core belief, their cuisine features tastes and ingredients from across the Pacific Rim, all presented with Aloha-style charm. [SPONSORED]



TODAY ONLY, get 20% off when you order online with code: SFIST20

'Tis the season to stay warm and cozy at Pacific Catch! Introducing their new menu of San Francisco Classics - guaranteed to keep the cold out this Winter. Go to PacificCatch.com to find your nearest location. WE'RE GETTING

crabby! A trifecta of crab classics await this winter season with our crab melt, crab mashed potatoes, and crab & shrimp louie salad. Make A Reservation SOUPS &

chowders No San Francisco menu would be complete without cioppino and clam chowder! DID YOU KNOW? Cioppino was invented by the Italian fishermen of North Beach in the late 1800s SOME sole FOOD A classic Bay Area entrée served with a brandy cream sauce.